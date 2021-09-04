RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigeria 2 Vs 0 Liberia: Iheanacho and Iwobi receive cash gifts as Man of the Match and MVP of the Match

Steve Dede

Iheanacho scored twice while Iwobi had a hand in both goals.

Super Eagles players Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi were rewarded with cash gifts for their roles in Super Eagles’ 2-0 win over Liberia in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Iheanacho netted the double that helped Nigeria to the win while Iwobi had a hand in both goals.

To reward their efforts, Iheanacho and Iwobi were named Man of the Match and Most Valuable Player of the Match, respectively.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored Super Eagles' two goals (Instagram/Super Eagles)

The reward came with a N1m cash prize, respectively.

Two of Super Eagles major sponsors each funded the awards and presented a dummy cheque of the cash prize to the players at full time.

"Honoured To Win “Most Valuable Player” Of The Game," Iwobi said on social media.

Iheanacho scored in the 23rd and 45th minute to give the Super Eagles a two-goal cushion.

