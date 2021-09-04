Nigeria 2 Vs 0 Liberia: Iheanacho and Iwobi receive cash gifts as Man of the Match and MVP of the Match

Iheanacho netted the double that helped Nigeria to the win while Iwobi had a hand in both goals.

To reward their efforts, Iheanacho and Iwobi were named Man of the Match and Most Valuable Player of the Match, respectively.

Instagram

The reward came with a N1m cash prize, respectively.

Two of Super Eagles major sponsors each funded the awards and presented a dummy cheque of the cash prize to the players at full time.

"Honoured To Win “Most Valuable Player” Of The Game," Iwobi said on social media.