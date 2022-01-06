Nigeria: 10 most memorable AFCON moments of all time – Part 1

Three AFCON titles from seven final appearances, 15 semi-final appearances, these numbers are incredible and it’s difficult to compress it all into just 10 moments, but let us give it a try.

First AFCON title

CAFOnline

After finishing third in the previous two AFCON tournaments, the third time proved to be the charm for Nigeria as they finally won it in 1980.

It was a tournament of firsts for Nigeria: first time hosting, first final appearance and ultimately the first AFCON title.

The final itself saw the Super Eagles dominate Algeria in Lagos 3-0 thanks to two tidy finishes in the first half from the ‘mathematical’ Segun Odegbami. Muda Lawal added netted third in the second half to spark scenes of wild celebration from the 80,000 present spectators at the national stadium, Surulere.

Second AFCON title

Goal

Nigeria would have to wait 14 years to win another AFCON title, this time in Tunisia with a much different (and even stronger) squad.

The run to the final was not the smoothest, as failing to top their group meant Nigeria attracted tougher opponents but they coped admirably. After beating Ivory Coast via penalty shootouts in the Semi-finals, they advanced to the final to take on Zambia.

The Zambians were in imperious form all through the tournament, spearheaded rather ironically by their mean defence. Chipolopolo came in the final having not conceded in the previous four games.

Emmanuel Amuneke’s brace, which helped Nigeria win 2-1, were the only goals shipped by Zambia in the entire competition and sealed a memorable comeback victory.

Julius Aghahowa’s rescue job in 2000

Goal

In a tournament they co-hosted, the Super Eagles were losing in a quarter-final game against Senegal on home soil. Khalilou Fadiga opened the scoring in the seventh minute and the Senegalese held on to the lead until the latter stages when Julius Aghahowa was substituted on.

The young striker fired home the equaliser in the 85th minute and followed it with his trademark five summersaults goal celebration. That goal sparked wild scenes of jubilation in the stands, but there was still more histrionics to come..

The euphoria of pulling level had hardly abated before Aghahowa went and did it again, scoring a winning goal in extra time. Cue his trademark celebration, as well as a pitch invasion for the ages as fans wrongly assumed it was a golden goal.

It is worth mentioning that this was only Aghahowa’s second game for the Super Eagles and it was five days before his 18th birthday. A legend was born.

Jay-Jay Okocha’s thunderbolt

Goal

The final of AFCON 2000 is one game that Nigerians do not like to remember because of the heartache of losing to Cameroon in a controversial penalty shootout. However, who can forget ‘that goal’, the greatest goal ever scored in an AFCON final (yeah, I said it).

Jay-Jay Okocha’s goal was wildly celebrated and still fondly remembered for two reasons; first, it was the equaliser Nigeria had been searching for to complete the comeback from 2-0 down.

Secondly, it was such a good goal, a thunderbolt of a half-volley from outside the box against the run of play. The Cameroonians never saw it coming, neither did the Nigerians to be fair, this was all on Jay-Jay Okocha and the magic in his boots.

Revenge against Cameroon

Goal

After the heartbreak of Ghana/Nigeria 2000, the Super Eagles’ next competitive game against Cameroon came four years later in Tunisia. Cameroon had won the previous two AFCON tournaments, which made them the overwhelming favourites when they faced Nigeria again in the Quarter-finals of Tunisia 2004.

Samuel Eto’o opened the scoring for Cameroon just as he had done four years prior in Lagos, which suggested thunder was about to strike for a second time. In keeping with the sense of deja vu, Jay-Jay Okocha equalised for Nigeria with another stunning long-range strike: this time a free kick masterfully placed beyond the reach of Carlos Kameni in the Cameroon goal just before half-time.

The Super Eagles knew they couldn’t rest on a draw and let it go to penalties like the last time, so they played with urgency in the second half and the intensity was rewarded with a goal.