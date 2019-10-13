Twitter Nigeria had lots of praises for the Super Eagles of Nigeria after their 1-1 draw against a full-strength Brazil side in a friendly game played on Sunday, October 13 in Singapore.

The Super Eagles did well against Brazil, taking the lead in the first half but conceded an equaliser in the second before holding on to grab an impressive draw.

Nigerians were hugely impressed with the Super Eagles performance as they took to Twitter to give their reactions.

The Nigeria Vs Brazil dominated Twitter Nigeria during the game as nine out of the top 10 trends were from the friendly game.

Nigerians took to Twitter to react to Super Eagles' 1-1 draw with Brazil (Twitter) Twitter

Criticisms for Iwobi

Despite the good words for the Super Eagles, Everton star Alex Iwobi was heavily criticised for his poor outing. He was third on the Twitter Nigeria trends as the time of this writing.

Aribo excites fans

Joe Aribo caught the eye again in national colours with a goal, his second in two games for the Super Eagles. He made the Twitter Nigeria trends at number five.

Prayers for Uzoho

There were lots of prayers for Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho who seemed to have suffered a horrific knee injury while trying to clear a corner.

Uzoho who was number 10 on the top trends also got lots of praises for his performance with many asking why he was not Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.