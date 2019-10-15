Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has praised his boys for the strength they showed in their 1-1 draw against five-time world champions Brazil.

The Super Eagles had to put a spirited performance against Brazil to grab the draw in Singapore on Sunday, October 13.

Joe Aribo scored in the 38th minute to Nigeria in the lead but Brazil fought back in the second half with an equaliser through Casimiro.

After Brazil’s equaliser, the Super Eagles had to defend well to stop the Brazilians who were more eager for a winner and it was the fighting spirit of his players that pleased Rohr.

“It’s not only the point, but it is also the fighting spirit from my team against one of the best teams in the world who had technically the best players,” Rohr said in a video on the Super Eagles official Youtube channel.

Rohr took the lead against Brazil in the first half and held Brazil to a 1-1 draw after conceding an equaliser (AFP vis Getty Images) Getty Image

ALSO READ: 5 things we learnt from Nigeria Vs Brazil friendly game

“We did very well. We opened the score and we wanted to win the match but they come back in the second half.”

The coach also opined that the Brazilians didn’t want to leave Singapore without a win in two games after their 1-1 friendly game against Senegal a few days prior also at the Singapore National Stadium.

“They didn’t want to leave Singapore without beating an African team after the draw against Senegal,” Rohr said.

“They had the advantage to know the pitch because they played there four days ago. They also have the advantage of being used to the time difference because we arrived only two days ago and there is a huge time difference and it was not easy for our team.”

“The team did very well, they had solidarity because Brazil wanted to win the game. They scored the equaliser in the second half with another 44 minutes to play,” Rohr continued.

“It wasn't easy and with lots of solidarity, fighting spirit and counter-attack especially from our wingers who were very strong today and we caused them problems.

“The base is still very good, the team is still younger than AFCON and we have a lot of things to improve and of course we are on the right way. "

Rohr in the video also spoke on the injury to goalkeeper Francis Uzoho who has since been confirmed to have torn the ligaments in his knee and could be out for six months.

“The game is marred sometimes with injury to, Francis; we regret so much this injury and we have tomorrow to examine,” the coach said.

“I hope he will not be out for a long time because we have two important matches to play against Benin in Nigeria and away in Lesotho.”

Rohr also explained that he brought in Maduka Okoye in place of Uzoho over Ikechukwu Ezenwa because the Katsina United goalkeeper has not been in action for three months.