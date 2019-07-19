The Super Eagles of Nigeria ended their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a 1-0 win over Tunisia in the third-place game played on Wednesday, July 17.

The win means that Nigeria maintain their 100% record in the third-place game in AFCON history.

But how did the Super Eagles players fare in the game? We rate all the players involved in the game over 10.

Francis Uzoho (Goalkeeper)

Got to get his first game of AFCON 2019 and didn’t disappoint. Uzoho was his usual commanding self all through the game. He dominated his area during set pieces and got strong hands on the ball. He got everyone questioning why he was not Gernot Rohr’s first-choice coach all through the tournament.

7/10

Ola Aina (Right-back)

Started as the right-back in place of the suspended Chidozie Awaziem and put in a good shift. He defended tightly from the right and had a couple of good runs in attack.

6/10

William Troost-Ekong (Central defence)

Troost-Ekong had his best outing at AFCON 2019 in the game against Tunisia with his solid defending. His positioning was accurate and his timely tackles were very important for the Super Eagles. It also seems that his partnership with Kenneth Omeruo is getting better.

8/10

Kenneth Omeruo (Central defence)

Put in a good shift in defence too but seemed slow at times. Made up well with his position and solidity.

6/10

Jamilu Collins (Left-back)

Had a better game than in the semi-finals. Defended his line well and did very well in attack to set up the goal.

6/10

Wilfred Ndidi (Midfield)

Did his job as a defensive midfielder and didn’t make many mistakes with the ball on his feet.

5/10

Oghenekaro Etebo (Midfield)

Ran all through the game as he chased possession and defended from midfield. Made things very difficult for Tunisian in the middle.

6/10

Alex Iwobi (Midfield)

Iwobi fails to dominate yet another game for the Super Eagles from the No 10 position. He, however, had moments when he caused some trouble with his direct running.

6/10

Ahmed Musa (Forward)

Started brightly but fizzled out quickly. Started the move that led to Nigeria’s only goal and asked questions of the Tunisian defence with his direct runs.

6/10

Samuel Chukwueze (Forward)

Chukwueze didn’t dazzle in the game but he was a threat anytime he got the ball.

6/10

Odion Ighalo (striker)

Had a very fine first half before he was taken off because of a hamstring injury. Scored in the third minute and was always ready in the box to pounce.

6/10

Substitutes

Victor Osimhem (Striker)

Came on for Ighalo and did well in the No. 9 role. He was strong in possession and his hold-up play was very impressive.

4/10

Moses Simon (Forward)

Came on for Musa in the 75th minute but he didn’t get the space to use his pace and dribbling abilities to test the Tunisian defence.

2/10

Samuel Kalu (Forward)

Came on in the 90th minute and still had time to test the Tunisian goalkeeper with two freekicks.