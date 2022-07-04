Super Falcons wings clipped by relentless South Africa

The Super Falcons made two costly errors in the second half that cost them their opening group game of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Super Falcons came into the game against South Africa as favorites with their pedigree in the competition.

Led by captain Onome Ebi, the Super Falcons did not start well against the Banyana Banyana at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat, Morocco.

Super Falcons 1-2 South Africa

The early exchange of the first half was dominated by South Africa but the Super Falcons were able to create some half chances going to the halftime break level.

South Africa started the second half on the front foot and would eventually be rewarded for their constant pressure.

In the 60th minute, Jermaine Seoposenwe put the Banyana Banyana in front after latching on to a deflected ball in the box.

Just two minutes after, South Africa doubled their advantage when Hildah Magaia converted a ball through to her.

The Super Falcons had to chase the game late without star Barcelona Femeni forward Asisat Oshoala who got injured.

In additional time, the Super Falcons pulled one back when Atletico Madrid striker Rasheedat Ajibade converted a ball to her by Ebi.

It turned out to be a consolation goal as the Banyana Banyana of South Africa held on to claim three points.