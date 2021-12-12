RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nielsen goal hands Fuerth historic home win over Union

Greuther Fuerth battled to their first ever Bundesliga home win on Sunday against Union Berlin

Bundesliga bottom side Greuther Fuerth celebrated their first ever home top-flight win on Sunday as a second-half goal from Norwegian striker Havard Nielsen gave them victory over Union Berlin 1-0. 

Fuerth, who were promoted to the Bundesliga for only the second time in their history earlier this year, were playing their 23rd top-flight home game. 

Yet Nielsen's poacher's finish and a spirited defensive performance saw them finally break their duck against a wasteful Union side. 

With games in Bavaria being played behind closed doors due to Covid-19, Fuerth were denied the chance to celebrate with their fans. 

They remain 12 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table, while high-flying Union missed the chance to leapfrog Freiburg into fifth.

Dickson Abiama had an early chance to give the hosts the lead but fired the ball straight at Union keeper Andreas Luthe from close range.

At the other end, Luthe's opposite number Sascha Burchert frustrated Union several times in the first half before Fuerth took the lead after the break.

Nielsen prodded in a deflected finish after a poorly-cleared corner.

The visitors threw everything forward in the last half-hour, but were wasteful in front of goal as they stumbled to only a fourth defeat of the season. 

Nielsen goal hands Fuerth historic home win over Union

