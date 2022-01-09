Nice see off Brest to move second in Ligue 1

Nice retook second place in Ligue 1 on Sunday with a 3-0 victory at Brest, despite playing the majority of the match with 10 men.

Christophe Galtier's men move back above Marseille, who won at Bordeaux on Friday, on goal difference.

But they are still 10 points adrift of runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain who visit Lyon later on Sunday.

Kasper Dolberg gave the visitors a 13th-minute lead, but Morgan Schneiderlin was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Christophe Herelle just seven minutes later.

Brest then dominated the match, enjoying 62 percent possession and having 26 attempts at goal, with Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez forced into 10 saves.

But Nice struck again with 11 minutes remaining, as Amine Gouiri teed up Andy Delort to score. Gouiri added further gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time with his ninth league goal of the season.

