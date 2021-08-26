Nice hit with stadium ban, Marseille physio suspended after French mayhem

The French league (PFL) told Nice that spectators will be banned from Saturday's game against Bordeaux at Allianz Riviera as punishment following the pitch invasion and mass brawl amongst fans, players and staff.

Marseille's physical trainer Pablo Fernandez was suspended "from all official duties" as a precaution after being accused of hitting a supporter.

Last Saturday's game was halted after 75 minutes when Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet threw a bottle, which had been aimed at him, back into the Nice end of the stadium.

That prompted dozens of fans to invade the pitch and confront Payet.

Marseille eventually refused to play on, fearing for their safety, and the game was abandoned with Nice leading 1-0.

The PFL added that further measures are likely to be announced regarding more sanctions as well as the fate of the game itself.

Meanwhile, a Nice supporter accused of aiming a kick at Payet was to appear in court.

"He will be presented to the court at the end of his police custody for 'unlawful intrusion on the playing area disturbing a sporting event' and 'voluntary violence in gatherings'," said the deputy public prosecutor, Jean- Philippe Navarre.

"This person aimed at a kick at Dimitri Payet," he said.