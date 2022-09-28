PREMIER LEAGUE

Graham Potter receives huge boost as midfield maestro returns to training for Chelsea

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea's new manager will be excited about the return of the influential midfielder.

Ngolo Kante is back in Chelsea training
Ngolo Kante is back in Chelsea training

Ngolo Kanté has returned to Chelsea training after being out since the month of August.

Recommended articles

The 31-year-old has been on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury from the Blues match thrilling 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the London derby earlier in the season.

The France international was the first major player from the long list of injured players in the Les Blues to make his return following the conclusion of the last international break before the World Cup.

He missed Didier Deschamps’s France squad to face Austria and Denmark, as they prepare for November’s World Cup in Qatar.

Chelsea Ngolo Kanté has returned to training following an injury spell after the London derby against Tottenham in August
Chelsea Ngolo Kanté has returned to training following an injury spell after the London derby against Tottenham in August pulse senegal

N’Golo Kanté left Les Bleus’ camp due to a knee injury in June, missing the final Nations League game of the month against Croatia.

The Chelsea star appeared in just one game in the international break, starting in the 2-1 loss to Denmark at the Stade de France, before missing out on the draws in Croatia and Austria.

Kante will now seek to get back to his best level at Stamford Bridge as the midfield maestro hopes to regain his rhythm for the Qatar showpiece.

Graham Potter
Graham Potter pulse senegal

Overall, he made made 42 appearances in all competitions last season – and started both of Chelsea’s first two fixtures this season against Everton and Tottenham.

Kante's return is no doubt a huge boost for Chelsea's new manager Graham Potter who will be hoping to rely on his services since his arrival at the club earlier this month.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

Nigeria-eligible Folarin Balogun scores for England U21s - the Super Eagles must act fast or lose yet another star

Nigeria-eligible Folarin Balogun scores for England U21s - the Super Eagles must act fast or lose yet another star

Graham Potter receives huge boost as midfield maestro returns to training for Chelsea

Graham Potter receives huge boost as midfield maestro returns to training for Chelsea

Flamingos touch down in India ahead of FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos touch down in India ahead of FIFA U-17 WWC

Black Stars win first game in 5, Samba Boys dance around 10-man Eagles

Black Stars win first game in 5, Samba Boys dance around 10-man Eagles

VIDEO: Super-sub Lionel Messi scores 2 goals as Argentina beat Jamaica

VIDEO: Super-sub Lionel Messi scores 2 goals as Argentina beat Jamaica

Uzoho’s tomfoolery, clingy pitch invader, other talking points from Super Eagles' defeat to Algeria

Uzoho’s tomfoolery, clingy pitch invader, other talking points from Super Eagles' defeat to Algeria

Trending

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

Emmanuel Amuneke (IMAGO/Photosport)

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amunike makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Could Beyonce be more popular than football's biggest stars?

'Who is Beyonce?' -Football fans on social media slam Twitter user after claiming that the popstar is famous than most footballers