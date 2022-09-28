Graham Potter receives huge boost as midfield maestro returns to training for Chelsea

The 31-year-old has been on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury from the Blues match thrilling 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the London derby earlier in the season.

The France international was the first major player from the long list of injured players in the Les Blues to make his return following the conclusion of the last international break before the World Cup.

He missed Didier Deschamps’s France squad to face Austria and Denmark, as they prepare for November’s World Cup in Qatar.

N’Golo Kanté left Les Bleus’ camp due to a knee injury in June, missing the final Nations League game of the month against Croatia.

The Chelsea star appeared in just one game in the international break, starting in the 2-1 loss to Denmark at the Stade de France, before missing out on the draws in Croatia and Austria.

Kante will now seek to get back to his best level at Stamford Bridge as the midfield maestro hopes to regain his rhythm for the Qatar showpiece.

Overall, he made made 42 appearances in all competitions last season – and started both of Chelsea’s first two fixtures this season against Everton and Tottenham.