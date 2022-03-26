Video: Watch Ngolo Kante visit Mali and take humble pictures with his villagers

The France international is said to have reportedly asked to leave the French national camp early due to 'personal reasons' to make the visits.

According to news gathered on social media, Kante went to his hometown to visit the graves of his father and brother.

From the pictures making the rounds, Kante went to Mali in very modest clothes, without any noticeable paparazzi or security men or flashy cars, and took pictures and videos with the villagers without restriction.