Ngolo Kante dined with strangers after missing train

Chelsea midfielder and World Cup winner N'Golo Kante has featured in a story that perfectly illustrates just why he is one of the most beloved players by fans, not only of the clubs that he plays for but from all around the world.

In addition to his permanent smile, Kante has shown his humility on several occasions and he did so again last Saturday.

According to a story on Sportbible, the French midfielder planned to take the Eurostar to Paris after playing 90 minutes in Chelsea's win over Cardiff City, but missed his train, and the went to a nearby mosque.

There, a group approached him and asked for a photo before having a conversation that ended with one of the group proposing that they go for dinner at his house. Surprisingly, Kante accepted.

Once there, he joined as the group watched Match of the Day on the BBC and ate. They also spent time playing the FIFA video game.

Credit: Marca