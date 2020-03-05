Top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) including President Amaju Pinnick, second-vice president Shehu Dikko and secretary-general Mohammed Sanusi have been questioned again by the anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of financial fraud.

The current leadership of the NFF has been investigated several times and charged to court over different cases of financial impropriety although no they have never been found guilty.

The NFF top brass, however, continues to face scrutiny from law enforcement agency EFCC as they were taken in for questioning at different locations in Abuja and Lagos.

According to reports, the fresh rounds of questioning came after fresh petitions by some aggrieved parties including the proprietor of a private radio station in Abuja.

The Pinnick-led NFF have faced investigation and allegations of financial fraud although they have continued to maintain their innocence claiming that the allegations are political persecution from aggrieved parties and disgruntled ex-members.

The Telegraph reported that Dikko was called in for questioning a week ago over his role as a director in Mediterranean Sports Limited which is allegedly owned by a certain Muhammed Audu.

Shehu Dikko is reportedly under investigation for his role in a company that does business with the NFF

The EFCC are said to be investigating the NFF top official for allegedly using his influence to facilitate deals between the federation and Mediterranean Sports Limited.

Dikko who also runs the League Management Company (LMCO) organisers of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has continued to deny any wrongdoing.

The latest incidents come after Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja struck out all corruption cases against the NFF last November.

The NFF got some sort of respite when Justice Peter O. Affen, of the FCT High Court in February 2020 declined a motion to add the names of Pinnick and Sanusi to a case of financial misappropriation of $8.4m FIFA grants brought by the EFCC.