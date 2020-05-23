The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are planning to conclude the contract extension of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

Appointed in 2016 and had a contract renewed for another two years in 2018, Rohr’s current contract runs out on June 1, 2010.

Some disagreements between the coach and the NFF have stalled negotiations over a new contract but there has been some progress recently.

In the most recent meeting of the NFF’s Executive Committee which was held via video conference on Thursday, May 14, the General Secretary of the federation was mandated to liaise with Rohr and conclude the contract extension within the next one week.

“The executive committee mandated the general secretary to liaise with Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, with a view to concluding all matters around his new contract within the next one week,” a part of NFF’s statement about the meeting read.

Gernot Rohr accepted some changes in the terms in his new contract from the NFF-led Ajamu Pinnick

It has however been more than a week and no announcement yet has been made. Sources at the federation, however, insist that an announcement will be made soon.

The delay in the contract extension was as a result of NFF’s insistence to include some clauses in the new deal which include a pay cut, staying in Nigeria and working to improve the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

A recent report has it that Rohr has agreed to all those terms.

Under Rohr, the Super Eagles failed to get past the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

In total, the Super Eagles have played 49 games under Rohr with 29 wins, 11 draws and nine loses.