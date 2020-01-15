The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) are set to commence negotiations with Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr over a new contract, according to sources.

Rohr’s contract with the NFF runs out later in the year and the German coach has been free to talk to other potential employers from January 1, 2020.

But the NFF are keen to retain the services of the coach and are set to kick off talks with him in the coming weeks.

According to sources who are quoted by Complete Sports, the NFF have inserted some conditions which Rohr must agree with before he would sign.

“We are definitely set for negotiations next week but the NFF is not going to compromise on certain conditions,” the source said according to the report.

This is coming after it was reported that the NFF had stipulated in the new contract offer that Rohr must reside in Nigeria and show more commitment to the local leagues.

Rohr was first appointed by the NFF in August 2016 on a two-year contract which he renewed for another two years in January 2018.