The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have ordered clubs to have the required medical equipment and personnel before hosting any other games following the death of Nasarawa United defender Chineme Martins.

Martins slumped and died during Nasarawa United’s 3-0 home win over Katsina United on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

The defender had no help when he slumped as the ambulance at the Lafia Township Stadium could not start.

Following that incident, it was said that the NFF have ordered the suspension of the league but the federation have come out to deny the report.

Instead, the NFF have ordered that Match Commissioners and host state Football Associations must ensure that all medical requirements including equipment and personnel must be in place before starting a particular game.

“The NFF has in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports engaged the LMC and reviewed the situation,” NFF second vice president Shehu Dikko said in a statement on the federation’s website.

“As an immediate first step, it has directed that no further match be played except there is full complement of the medical equipment and personnel as provided in the NFF Club Licensing Regulations.

“All Match Commissioners and the host FA are to ensure they inspect all the facilities including carrying out test runs before giving go-ahead for any match to be played.”

Dikko who is also the chairman of the League Management Company (LMC) organisers of the league said that these requirements have always stood although there will now be stricter enforcement.