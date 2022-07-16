NPFL

NFF reject Kano Pillars appeal, confirm relegation from the NPFL

Izuchukwu Akawor
Kano State-based club Kano Pillars will say goodbye to the NPFL after this season.

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has confirmed the relegation of Kano Pillars from the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL.

Pillars will be one of four teams relegated at the end of the current campaign after the NFF Appeals Committee upheld the decision of the O & D to deduct three points from Pillars.

In a statement made on the NFF website, the committee dismissed the appeal by Kano Pillars and upheld their relegation.

"The committee agrees that the memory card was removed and the pouch of the microphone was destroyed, as such, this constitutes property damage, therefore, the appeal fails."

"The decision of the disciplinary committee is hereby upheld."

The four-time NPFL champions found themselves in hot water after the League Management Company, LMC, docked them three points for unprofessional conduct.

During a week 31 encounter between Pillars and Dakkada at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, an official of the home side attacked the visitors, destroying their media equipment.

Dakkada's camera was damaged which led the LMC to wield the hammer on Pillars, who had a three-point suspended sentence for a previous crime.

Pillars decided to appeal the decision of the LMC at the NFF Disciplinary Committee.

The NFF committee has now come out with their verdict by dismissing Pillars' appeal and upholding the decision of the LMC.

With the development, Pillars will be relegated as they have dropped to 19th on the log on 42 points, five points from safety with a game to the end of the season.

Izuchukwu Akawor

