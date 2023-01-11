NFF reduces registration fees for FA Cup

The Federation cup is also known as Aiteo cup and is the national club competition that gives every registered football club the opportunity to participate.

According to NFF, male Clubs will pay N70,000 while female clubs to pay N50,000 for registration.

The Federation, Director of Competitions, Ruth David confirmed that the NFF Board opted to review the fees downwards in order to encourage many more Clubs to participate in this year’s competition in both the men’s and women’s categories.

He added that the programme will continue to help clubs to leverage on the opportunity to compete at the national level.

He continued that Registration of Clubs will be held between January 16-30, while submission of completed players’ forms for production of licenses will be done between January 31st to February 6th.

Meanwhile the state Federation Cup will be held between February 18th to March 19th with the States and the FCT expected to submit the names of their two representatives in the national competition to the NFF by March 20th.

The Dates for the playoff matches, the National Draws and the different stages of the national competition will be determined in due course.