NFF reduces registration fees for FA Cup

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The male clubs will pay N70,000, while female clubs to pay N50,000 for registration.

Bayelsa United beat Nasarawa on penalties to win first-ever AITEO cup in 2021
Bayelsa United beat Nasarawa on penalties to win first-ever AITEO cup in 2021

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has disclosed that it has reduced the registration fees for the 2022/2023 federation cup.

The Federation cup is also known as Aiteo cup and is the national club competition that gives every registered football club the opportunity to participate.

According to NFF, male Clubs will pay N70,000 while female clubs to pay N50,000 for registration.

Presentation of cheque to the winner of 2021 Female FA Cup, Bayelsa Queens
Presentation of cheque to the winner of 2021 Female FA Cup, Bayelsa Queens AFP

The Federation, Director of Competitions, Ruth David confirmed that the NFF Board opted to review the fees downwards in order to encourage many more Clubs to participate in this year’s competition in both the men’s and women’s categories.

He added that the programme will continue to help clubs to leverage on the opportunity to compete at the national level.

He continued that Registration of Clubs will be held between January 16-30, while submission of completed players’ forms for production of licenses will be done between January 31st to February 6th.

Meanwhile the state Federation Cup will be held between February 18th to March 19th with the States and the FCT expected to submit the names of their two representatives in the national competition to the NFF by March 20th.

Enyimba are the record champions of the NPFL having won the league title in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2015, and the most recent in 2019
Enyimba are the record champions of the NPFL having won the league title in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2015, and the most recent in 2019 AFP

The Dates for the playoff matches, the National Draws and the different stages of the national competition will be determined in due course.

However, the 2021/2022 Federation cup was abandoned in the quarter final.

