NFF President describe Pele’s contributions to football as ineffable

The departed Brazilian soccer legend, death was announced by his manager, after battling with Colon Cancer, he died at the age of 82.

Pele won three FIFA World Cup titles and scored a total of 1,279 goals in 1,363 games, died on Thursday in a hospital in São Paulo, Brazil.

Gasau in his tribute said that Pele contributed to the growth of round leather game globally.

He added that he was a universal figure, that remained humble, likeable and approachable to everyone.

“I have read so many condolence messages and tributes to the man since he left us, but the truth is that Pele’s contributions to the game of football are ineffable. He did so many things to raise the profile and scale of the game and each and every one of us can only say a little of what he did.

“I remember that he came to Nigeria five times and identified strongly with black people all over the world. He was a universal figure, yet he remained humble, likeable and approachable. With his skill and talent, he took the game of football to a totally different level, captivated global audiences and gave joy to billions. May his soul rest in peace.”

Pele’s Visit to Nigeria

The Football legend visited Nigeria over Four times during his lifetime, his first visit was in January 1969, during which his Brazilian club Santos FC played a friendly with a Nigeria XI that ended 2-2.

He also visited the giant of Africa in February 1969 for a Santos FC Vs Midwestern XI friendly courtesy of then Military Administrator of Midwestern State, Colonel Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia, who sponsored the return of the club from a tour of East Africa to the tune of £6,000. The match at then Ogbe Stadium ended in a 2-1 win for Santos.