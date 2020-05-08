The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have placed the mothers of Super Eagles greats Samuel Okwaraji and Rashidi Yekini on monthly stipends of N30000.

This comes after the Ministry of Youth and Sports headed by minister Sunday Dare announced a monthly stipend of N10, 000 for the mothers of Okwaraji and Yekini.

The NFF have improved on that and have announced a further N30,000 for the mothers of the Super Eagles great.

Samuel Okwaraji (Nairaland)

“In furtherance to, and in appreciation of, the recent pronouncement of the HM Sports @SundayDareSD to put the mothers of late ex-internationals Sam Okwaraji and Rashidi Yekini on a monthly stipend, the NFF has decided to support this noble initiative with a further monthly stipend of N30k to each of the two matriarchs,” the NFF said on Twitter.

The NFF also say they will review the situation of the surviving mothers of ex-internationals who died in active service for Nigeria.

“The final details will be privately communicated. What government has done is to reach out and recognize the labours of these soccer heroes through their mothers.

“We value motherhood and service, and no contributor to our nation will be left behind as we seek to beat a new path.”

This came after Dare donated food items and cash gifts to the mother of Yekini, Alhaja Sikiratu Yekini.

The minister also said the mothers of both Okwaraji and Yekini will enjoy more benefits which are being reviewed

“The Mothers of Rashidi Yekini and Sam Okwaraji will enjoy more benefits and remuneration as soon as the Ministry works out other details,” Dare said on Twitter.

“The final details will be privately communicated. What government has done is to reach out and recognize the labours of these soccer heroes through their mothers. We value motherhood and service, and no contributor to our nation will be left behind as we seek to beat a new path.”

Okwaraji Collapsed and died of congestive heart failure during a game for the national team in August August 1989 while Yekini died in May 2012 years after he retired.