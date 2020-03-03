The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have moved into a new office complex known as Sunday Dankaro House at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The NFF for several decades ran Nigerian football from the Glass House at Zone 7, Wuse, Abuja but has finally moved to their new office which was first commissioned in 2013 by former Vice President of Nigeria Namadii Sambo.

NFF boss top brass including President Amaju Pinnick resumed at the new office on Monday, March 2, 2020.

NFF top brass resumed at the new office complex on Monday (Twitter/NFF) NFF

The 27-room office complex has six -board rooms, a penthouse and a 120-car parking space. It is reported to be worth N337m.

The office complex is named after Sunday Dankaro, a businessman and sports administrator, who was also led the NFF between 1974 and 1980.