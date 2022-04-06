The backlash of the Super Eagles' failure to secure a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup is still reverberating within the Nigerian footballing community. The Nigerian football federation (NFF) called a meeting on Tuesday, April 5, to discuss ways to improve Nigerian football as a whole.
NFF committee deliberates over state of football reveals new coaches will be announced next week
Top NFF officials met on Tuesday to discuss pressing issues and define the road map of Nigerian football.
The NFF committee assured that decisive steps will be taken in the next few days to reposition Nigeria Football as a whole, especially the National Teams.
In a bid to shake up the country's football apparatus, the NFF, through its Technical and Development Sub-Committee, has set out to deliver new coaching teams for the Super Eagles, the CHAN team, the U20 Boys (Flying Eagles) and the U17 Boys (Golden Eaglets) ahead of upcoming assignments.
As the calls for the restructuring of the NFF grow louder, the executive committee acknowledged the sentiments of the people, admitting that the outpouring of emotions by fans and stakeholders over the World Cup miss was legitimate.
Despite being sympathetic, the committee was firm about its assessment of the botched World Cup qualifiers. They believe the Super Eagles and Augustine Eguavoen's technical crew had all the support they needed to perform at their peak.
A communique issued after the meeting revealed that the NFF had agreed to share 35% of Nigeria's World Cup qualifying bonus with the Super Eagles. With the draw against Ghana in Abuja, the national team members missed out on around ₦ 1.75 billion.
