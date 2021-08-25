The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have been left scrambling for a Plan B as Nigerian Premier League stars are set to miss Super Eagles' upcoming 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
NFF left confused as Nigerian Premier League stars are set to miss Super Eagles' upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers
The Super Eagles could be without Iwobi, Ndidi, Iheanacho and a slew of Nigerian players in the Premier League for their next games.
On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, the Premier League announced that they will not release players for international engagements in 'red list' countries because of the 10-day quarantine requirement, which means they would not have the players for a couple of days after they return.
"Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month," a statement on the league's website reads.
"The clubs' decision, which is strongly supported by the Premier League, will apply to nearly 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are due to travel to 26 red-list countries in the September international window."
The Super Eagles, who will kick off its 2020 World Cup qualifiers in Lagos on Friday, September 3, 2021, have been hit with the Premier League's decision.
While Nigeria is not on the 'red list' Cape Verde, which will host the Super Eagles in a qualifier on Tuesday, September 7, is on that list.
The Super Eagles are now expected to be without Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo, Frank Onyeka and Emmanuel Dennis.
Semi Ajayi, who also plays in England, is expected to be affected.
An NFF official told Pulse that they don't have a plan B yet and that the federation is waiting for Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to arrive in Nigeria.
According to the official, this ordeal has also delayed the release of the squad list for the game.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng