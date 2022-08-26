NFF extends contract with Nike until 2026

Tosin Abayomi
Nike will continue to produce jerseys for the Super Eagles and other national teams until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have announced an extension with the International sports brand Nike.

Nike and the NFF led by President Amaju Pinnick have decided to extend their contract until 2026.

The renewal was made known on Thursday, August 25 with both sides putting out a statement.

The new contract between Nike and the NFF will be for the next four years. This means that Nike will kit the Super Eagles and all other Nigerian football teams until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada.

Pinnick the outgoing NFF President explained the details of the renewal with Nike.

He said, “We talked about several areas they needed to look into and we finally got a deal and extension of the contract until December 2026.

"I give the credit for this to Members of the NFF Executive Committee and the General Secretary.

"The new agreement lends credence to NIKE’s faith in Nigeria Football and what we are doing as a Federation.

"It is a wake-up call for our other sponsors and partners to extend their agreements and for more players in Corporate Nigeria to support the Nigeria game.”

Nike extending their relationship with Nigeria Football until December 2026.

