With Amaju Pinnick set to give way after eight years as the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Nigerians will receive a breath of fresh air that could usher in successes in the footballing scene.
Meet the 11 men who could take over from Amaju Pinnick this September [UPDATED]
Pinnick confirmed that he won't be seeking re-election for a third term, bring an end to his 8-year reign riddled with corruption claims, and qualification disappointments.
Recent heartbreaks, such as the Super Falcons' failure to place on the podium at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, added wounds to Pinnick's administration, which had already dealt with allegations of corruption and earlier qualification disappointments for age-grade teams.
With September 30, 2022 decided as the date a new football federation president would emerge, who are the 11 aspirants cleared by the electoral committee, ready to take over from Pinnick?
Meet the aspiring 11
- Abba Yola: He is currently the chief of staff to Nigeria's Honorable Minister of Youths & Sports, Sunday Dare. He was formerly the chairman of Nigerian football giants, Kano Pillars.
- Adam Mouktar Mohammed: Economist. The current chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Football Association. He also heads Abuja-based football academy, FC Hearts.
- Amanze Uchegbulam: The current chairman of the Imo State Football Association. He formerly served as the 1st vice president of the NFF and as a former vice president of CAF's Board of Appeal.
- Christian Emeruwa (PhD): A sports admin lecturer who is currently CAF's Head of Safety & Security. He is also FIFA's Senior Safety & Security Officer.
- David-Buhari Doherty: A United Kingdom-based scout and entrepreneur who serves as the President of Team Nigeria UK (TNUK).
- Ibrahim Gusau: A current executive board member of the NFF, and is also the Chairman of Chairmen.
- Idah Peterside: Former footballer who played as a goalkeeper for Enyimba and the Super Eagles. Currently a TV pundit with Supersports and a South Africa-based pastor.
- Musa Ahmadu: Lawyer and former general secretary of the NFF.
- Seyi Akinwunmi: A lawyer and the current 1st Vice President of the NFF. He also heads the Lagos State Football Association.
- Shehu Dikko: NFF's 2nd Vice President and Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC) that is responsible for running Nigeria's topflight league - NPFL.
- Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande: Politician and former chairman of Mighty Jets Football Club. He is the vice chairman of Plateau State Football Association, and current executive board member of the NFF. He is also an ex-member of the Nigerian House of Representatives.
