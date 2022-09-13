NFF ELECTIONS

Meet the 11 men who could take over from Amaju Pinnick this September [UPDATED]

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Pinnick confirmed that he won't be seeking re-election for a third term, bring an end to his 8-year reign riddled with corruption claims, and qualification disappointments.

2022 NFF Elections presidential aspirants (top L-R): Ibrahim Gusau, Shehu Dikko, Seyi Akinwunmi, and Christian Emeruwa, (bottom L-R): Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, Abba Yola, Amanze Uchegbulam and Idah Peterside
2022 NFF Elections presidential aspirants (top L-R): Ibrahim Gusau, Shehu Dikko, Seyi Akinwunmi, and Christian Emeruwa, (bottom L-R): Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, Abba Yola, Amanze Uchegbulam and Idah Peterside

With Amaju Pinnick set to give way after eight years as the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Nigerians will receive a breath of fresh air that could usher in successes in the footballing scene.

Recommended articles

Recent heartbreaks, such as the Super Falcons' failure to place on the podium at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, added wounds to Pinnick's administration, which had already dealt with allegations of corruption and earlier qualification disappointments for age-grade teams.

With September 30, 2022 decided as the date a new football federation president would emerge, who are the 11 aspirants cleared by the electoral committee, ready to take over from Pinnick?

Amaju Pinnick has been President of the NFF since 2014, making major decisions on behalf of Nigerian football on the global scene
Amaju Pinnick has been President of the NFF since 2014, making major decisions on behalf of Nigerian football on the global scene Pulse Nigeria
  1. Abba Yola: He is currently the chief of staff to Nigeria's Honorable Minister of Youths & Sports, Sunday Dare. He was formerly the chairman of Nigerian football giants, Kano Pillars.
  2. Adam Mouktar Mohammed: Economist. The current chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Football Association. He also heads Abuja-based football academy, FC Hearts.
  3. Amanze Uchegbulam: The current chairman of the Imo State Football Association. He formerly served as the 1st vice president of the NFF and as a former vice president of CAF's Board of Appeal.
  4. Christian Emeruwa (PhD): A sports admin lecturer who is currently CAF's Head of Safety & Security. He is also FIFA's Senior Safety & Security Officer.
  5. David-Buhari Doherty: A United Kingdom-based scout and entrepreneur who serves as the President of Team Nigeria UK (TNUK).
  6. Ibrahim Gusau: A current executive board member of the NFF, and is also the Chairman of Chairmen.
  7. Idah Peterside: Former footballer who played as a goalkeeper for Enyimba and the Super Eagles. Currently a TV pundit with Supersports and a South Africa-based pastor.
  8. Musa Ahmadu: Lawyer and former general secretary of the NFF.
  9. Seyi Akinwunmi: A lawyer and the current 1st Vice President of the NFF. He also heads the Lagos State Football Association.
  10. Shehu Dikko: NFF's 2nd Vice President and Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC) that is responsible for running Nigeria's topflight league - NPFL.
  11. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande: Politician and former chairman of Mighty Jets Football Club. He is the vice chairman of Plateau State Football Association, and current executive board member of the NFF. He is also an ex-member of the Nigerian House of Representatives.
2022 NFF Elections presidential aspirants (top L-R): Musa Ahmadu, Adam Mouktar Mohammed and David-Buhari Doherty
2022 NFF Elections presidential aspirants (top L-R): Musa Ahmadu, Adam Mouktar Mohammed and David-Buhari Doherty Pulse Nigeria
2022 NFF Elections presidential aspirants (top L-R): Ibrahim Gusau, Shehu Dikko, Seyi Akinwunmi, and Christian Emeruwa, (bottom L-R): Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, Abba Yola, Amanze Uchegbulam and Idah Peterside
2022 NFF Elections presidential aspirants (top L-R): Ibrahim Gusau, Shehu Dikko, Seyi Akinwunmi, and Christian Emeruwa, (bottom L-R): Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, Abba Yola, Amanze Uchegbulam and Idah Peterside Pulse Nigeria
Topics:
Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

Meet the 11 men who could take over from Amaju Pinnick this September [UPDATED]

Meet the 11 men who could take over from Amaju Pinnick this September [UPDATED]

'life is about taking risks' - Potter talks about 'uncomfortable' Chelsea move

'life is about taking risks' - Potter talks about 'uncomfortable' Chelsea move

Davido teams up with Nigerian NBA star Precious Achiuwa at Marni's fashion showcase [Photos]

Davido teams up with Nigerian NBA star Precious Achiuwa at Marni's fashion showcase [Photos]

Who has Ilary Blesi been allegedly cheating on Francesco Totti with?

Who has Ilary Blesi been allegedly cheating on Francesco Totti with?

Francesco Totti: AS Roma legend opens up on how his wife's infidelity crashed his marriage

Francesco Totti: AS Roma legend opens up on how his wife's infidelity crashed his marriage

'The result will not mean anything' - Xavi dismisses importance of Barcelona's clash against Bayern Munich

'The result will not mean anything' - Xavi dismisses importance of Barcelona's clash against Bayern Munich

Trending

Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel
REVEALED

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Osaze (m) in a match for Nigeria against France at the 2014 World Cup

Ex-Super Eagles star Peter Odemwingie picks up a new career

Thomas Tuchel went out for a morning walk on Thursday following his shock sacking 24 hours earlier

Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack

Jurgen Klopp with sacked Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Klopp shades Chelsea owner while responding to if Liverpool will sack him like Tuchel