Amaju Pinnick will on September 30, 2022 step down from his position as the NFF president following two tenures of four years that have seen him make significant decisions on behalf of Nigerian football since 2014.

Pinnick has been Nigeria's longest-serving federation boss, spending 8-years on the job longer than Sunday Dankaro (1974–1980), as well as his predecessor Aminu Maigari who spent only one tenure of four years from 2010 to 2014.

What would it cost aspirants seeking top NFF positions?

According to the NFF electoral committee, the aspirants contesting for the NFF presidency will have to buy forms priced to the tune of N500,000.

Aspirants seeking to become NFF's 1st Vice president will pay N400,000, those seeking to become the Chairman of Chairmen will pay N350,000 while those vying for positions in NFF's Executive Committee will pay N300,000.

When is the NFF election?

According to Pinnick at NFF's recently concluded Annual General Assembly (AGA), the 2022 election will hold in Benin City on the 30th of September.

The sale of the nomination forms will commence on August 29 till September 8, with the aspirants, screened between the 9th and 12th of September.

The electoral committee will then publish the successful names on September 12 before releasing a final list of candidates on September 19.

Who plans to replace Amaju Pinnick?

NFF's first and second vice presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko respectively, and Ibrahim Gusau, who serves as the Chairman of Chairmen, are among the leading candidates.

UK-based football scout David Doherty, Christian Emeruwa (PhD) - CAF's current Head of Safety & Security, and FIFA's Senior Safety & Security Officer, Abba Yola - former chairman of Kano Pillars Football Club, Amanze Uchegbulam - ex-NFF board member & current chairman Imo State FA, and Musa Ahmadu – a former secretary general of the NFF, will also be aiming to succeed Pinnick in September.

Other presidential aspirants include former Arsenal soccer school coach Anyanwu Marcello who currently is the Head scout and consultant of Gulf United football in Dubai, Mainasara Ilo who once served as a FIFA U-17 LOC chief executive officer, and popular TV presenter Bako Danladi.