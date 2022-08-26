NFF elections: Candidates to pay N500k before contesting to replace Pinnick

Jidechi Chidiezie
Former Super Eagles players Idah Peterside, Ben Akwuegbu and Jonathan Akpoborie are among those seeking to replace Amaju Pinnick this September.

Pinnick boasts about U-17 and U-20 success
With the 2022 Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) elections drawing nearer, the Electoral Committee, a group saddled with the responsibility of conducting the election have announced the prices for the nomination forms for the office of the president and other positions.

Amaju Pinnick will on September 30, 2022 step down from his position as the NFF president following two tenures of four years that have seen him make significant decisions on behalf of Nigerian football since 2014.

Pinnick has been Nigeria's longest-serving federation boss, spending 8-years on the job longer than Sunday Dankaro (1974–1980), as well as his predecessor Aminu Maigari who spent only one tenure of four years from 2010 to 2014.

Amaju Pinnick
According to the NFF electoral committee, the aspirants contesting for the NFF presidency will have to buy forms priced to the tune of N500,000.

ALSO READ: Meet the 14 men who could take over from Amaju Pinnick in September

Aspirants seeking to become NFF's 1st Vice president will pay N400,000, those seeking to become the Chairman of Chairmen will pay N350,000 while those vying for positions in NFF's Executive Committee will pay N300,000.

According to Pinnick at NFF's recently concluded Annual General Assembly (AGA), the 2022 election will hold in Benin City on the 30th of September.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) secretariat in Abuja, Nigeria
The sale of the nomination forms will commence on August 29 till September 8, with the aspirants, screened between the 9th and 12th of September.

The electoral committee will then publish the successful names on September 12 before releasing a final list of candidates on September 19.

NFF's first and second vice presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko respectively, and Ibrahim Gusau, who serves as the Chairman of Chairmen, are among the leading candidates.

2022 NFF Presidential aspirants (top L-R): Shehu Dikko, Ibrahim Gusau, Seyi Akinwunmi, and Marcello Anyanwu, (bottom L-R): Amanze Uchegbulam, Christian Emeruwa, Abba Yola and Idah Peterside
UK-based football scout David Doherty, Christian Emeruwa (PhD) - CAF's current Head of Safety & Security, and FIFA's Senior Safety & Security Officer, Abba Yola - former chairman of Kano Pillars Football Club, Amanze Uchegbulam - ex-NFF board member & current chairman Imo State FA, and Musa Ahmadu – a former secretary general of the NFF, will also be aiming to succeed Pinnick in September.

2022 NFF Presidential aspirants (top L-R): Musa Ahmadu, Jonathan Akpoborie and David Doherty, (bottom L-R): Ben Akwuegbu, Mainasara Illo and Danladi Bako
Other presidential aspirants include former Arsenal soccer school coach Anyanwu Marcello who currently is the Head scout and consultant of Gulf United football in Dubai, Mainasara Ilo who once served as a FIFA U-17 LOC chief executive officer, and popular TV presenter Bako Danladi.

Former Super Eagles stars Idah Peterside, Ben Akwuegbu and Jonathan Akpoborie are also running for the job.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

