The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have joined in the fight against the spread of coronavirus with the donation of facemasks, hand gloves and other Personal Protective Equipment to the Lagos State Government.

The NFF represented by First Vice President Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi and Aisha Falode, an executive board member and Head of Committee, Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), donated 3,000 pieces of face masks, 1,000 pair of hand gloves, 1,000 bottles of hand sanitisers and 50 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) covers,

The federation’s donations were received by Lagos State Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Segun Ogboye on behalf of the state at the Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Akinwunmi, the swift actions of the Lagos State Government during the coronavirus pandemic compelled the NFF to support them with the donations.

Akinwunmi also praised Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanw-Olu for his proactiveness during the pandemic.

“If the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had not been proactive the way he did to tackle the spread of the Coronavirus, the cases in Nigeria would have been catastrophic, compared to the controlled situation in the country today.” The NFF First Vice President said.

“Our donation is in support and solidarity with the state government for the wonderful job done so far, to save the lives of Lagosians and by extension, Nigerians. We won’t hesitate to do more if the need arises.”

Lagos has been the most-hot state in Nigeria with 2624 cases as at the time of this writing