The ﻿Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)﻿, have directed the League Management Committee (LMC) to kick of the 2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season on Sunday, January 2019.

The league has been on break since July before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Following the conclusion of the tournament the NFF and LMC decided not to conclude the season as Lobi Stars were named champions.

To restart the league the Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 tournament was supposed to be held on several occasions but was boycotted.

Now the NFF have laid down the gauntlet in a message on their official website stating when the league and NNL Super 8 will commence.

The message also stated that the teams that arrived for the initial proposed date for the NNL Super 8 will be compensated.

The message said,” Following the directive to the eight Clubs qualified for the Super 8 Tournament of the Nigeria National League to proceed to Aba for the tournament, we received letters from Clubs to the effect that they presently do not have enough players to prosecute the tournament. Apparently, most Clubs in the country’s Leagues sign a good number of their players for only one season. These personnel appear to have floated to other Clubs in search of greener pastures.

“In view of the above, and the contrite tone of their letters, the Emergency Committee has opted to allow the affected Clubs two (2) weeks to recruit players to beef up their playing personnel, after which they will then prosecute the Super 8. The NNL should therefore pick new dates not later than 3rd January for the tournament.

“In the meantime, the matter relating to the five (5) affected Clubs will be referred to the relevant NFF committee to deal with while the three (3) Clubs that showed up in Aba as directed will each be paid compensation of the sum of N2,000,000 (Two Million Naira Only).”

The new NPFL season is expected to feature 28 teams with in an abridged format of two conferences.