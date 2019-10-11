The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has released a statement to clarify the situations with Gernot Rohr and Thomas Dennerby, the coaches of Nigeria’s two senior national teams.

The NFF first denied reports that Super Eagles coach Rohr is being owed three months’ salary.

They have several reports that Rohr has not been paid for three months which totalled $141,000 from his $47, 000 monthly salary.

But the NFF in a statement on Saturday denied the report and stated that Rohr is only being owed the salary for September which is being processed.

“Mr. Rohr is only being owed salary for the month of September 2019, which is being processed,” part of NFF’s statement reads.

Fall-out with Dennerby

Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby has resigned from his position (Pulse Nigeria)

The federation also explained the situation with Swedish coach Dennerby who just resigned from his role as Super Falcons coach.

The Swede in his resignation letter claimed he quit his position because of unfulfilled contractual obligations including unpaid wages and a lack of cooperation from the NFF and their failure to provide accommodation for him in Nigeria.

The NFF in their statement, however, claimed that the fall-out with Dennerby was because they had refused his request to bring in more expatriate coaches.

“Perhaps, one of the reasons he left was because we did not accede to his request to bring in more expatriate coaches and an indigenous coach who do not have the required license,” the NFF said.

“If we had agreed to his request for more expatriate coaches, that would have left our indigenous coaches presently with the team in the lurch.”

Dennerby took up the job of Super Falcons coach in January 2018 and led Nigeria’s Senior Women’s National team to the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title in December 2018.

He was named the Best Female Coach of The Year at the 2019 NFF Awards.

In 2019, he led Nigeria to the knockout stage of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup which was held in France.