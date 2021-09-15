RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

NFF clear outstanding salaries and bonuses of Super Eagles players and coaches

Authors:

Steve Dede

According to an unconfirmed report, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have cleared the salaries and bonuses of Super Eagles players and coaches.

Amaju Pinnick-led NFF have cleared the outstanding salaries and bonuses of Super Eagles players (Osasu Obayiuwana/Twitter)
Amaju Pinnick-led NFF have cleared the outstanding salaries and bonuses of Super Eagles players (Osasu Obayiuwana/Twitter)

The NFF had not paid salaries and bonuses from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) games, although they did clear most of them recently.

According to an unconfirmed report, the outstanding ones have now been cleared and cover the Super Eagles’ 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

This writer has not confirmed the report; some Super Eagles players have not responded to questions about the situation sent to them.

The outstanding salaries and bonuses have been a long-running issue with the Super Eagles and even drew the ire of some players.

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun spoke out publicly about it and blasted the NFF about the outstanding wages.

Leon Balogun blasted the NFF for the outstanding salaries (Instagram/Leon Balogun)
Leon Balogun blasted the NFF for the outstanding salaries (Instagram/Leon Balogun) Instagram

About the bonuses, it’s not even a secret, I’ve read something recently where people in charge contradict themselves saying things have been paid then they admit they haven’t been paid,” the defender said in an interview on The Beautiful Game Podcast.

The NFF quickly released a statement to reveal that they had paid some outstanding salaries and bonuses and said they were working on completing the payment.

Balogun also got in trouble with the NFF over that comment. The federation wanted the defender cut from the Super Eagles squad for the games against Liberia and Cape Verde.

But on the insistence of the Super Eagles, coach Gernot Rohr and his captain Ahmed Musa the defender was invited to the games.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

