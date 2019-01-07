President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has revealed that he wants Victor Moses back to the Super Eagles.

Moses shockingly quit the Super Eagles after the 2018 FIFA World Cup to concentrate on his club football.

But Pinnick believes that the decision of the 28-year-old to quit the Super Eagles was ‘unexpected and sudden’.

The NFF boss has arranged a meeting with the Chelsea player and his agent in a bid to convince him to rescind his decision.

"I have arranged to meet him and his agent in England. I believe the way Moses left the national team was unexpected and sudden," Pinnick told BBC Sport.

"I want to speak to him and make him understand how important it is to return.

"I'd love for us to get him back. We'll see what will happen."

Pinnick believes that Moses’ experience makes him a very important player to have in the national team.

"Moses comes with a lot of experience and has won the Nations Cup by playing an important role," Pinnick also said.

"We have a talented young squad but he can make a significant contribution as an experienced player.

"It will be his decision at the end of the day, but even if he has to leave - then we have to honour him like England did with Wayne Rooney.

"I still believe he can change his mind and continue to wear the national colours with pride, that is what I will be hoping for when we meet."

Moses played a made a total of 37 appearances for the Super Eagles and contributed 12 goals.

He started out his international career with the English youth setup at U-16, U-17, U-19 and U-21 levels.

He got his first call-up under coach the last Stephen Keshi in an international friendly game against Guatemala in 2011.

He was part of the Super Eagles squad under Keshi that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2013.

He represented Nigeria in two FIFA World Cup tournaments-Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

If he returns to the Super Eagles, the forward is likely to be in the squad for the AFCON 2019.