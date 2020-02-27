President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, visited the parents of slain Remo Stars defender Tiyamiyu Kazeem on died on Saturday, February 22 during an altercation with police officers.

Kazeem was killed by a car after he was allegedly pushed from a moving vehicle by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian police.

NFF boss Pinnick on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the late player’s parents in Sagamu. Pinnick was accompanied by the President of Remo Stars Kunle Soname, Chairman of Ogun State FA Ganiyu Majekodunmi.

“It’s a very solemn moment for every player. Everyone playing football is very important to us as family of football. We felt sad when we heard of the incident," Pinnick said according Daily Trust.

“I really want to on behalf of the entire football family in Nigeria and beyond, express our heartfelt condolences to your family. It is because of that we left everything we are doing to pay this condolence which is very important."

Minister wants a probe

Tiyamiyu Kazeem (Remo Stars)

Kazeem’s passing has drawn reaction from all corners including Sports Minister Sunday Dare who has called for a probe.

Dare called the death of the footballer ‘unfortunate and unwarranted’ and said that the death must not be swept under the carpet.

“The death of the young player of Remo Stars, Tiyamiyu Kazeem, is unfortunate and unwarranted,” Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports is quoted to say by Complete Sports.

“While I sympathise with his family, Remo Stars and the entire football fraternity, his death must not be swept under the carpet.

“I, therefore, call on the police high command to probe this unfortunate incident and bring the culprit to book.

“We have a responsibility to ensure the safety of lives and the police must understand the sanctity of lives.

“Those paid to protect the citizens should not be the ones snuffing lives out of them.”