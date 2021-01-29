The president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari is looking into the Super Eagles' delayed allowances.

The Super Eagles have not been paid bonuses and allowances for 19 months while Gernot Rohr is being owed five months.

Goalkeeper coach Alloy Agu is also demanding over 22-months of unpaid wages.

Following criticism directed at the NFF for the delays, Pinnick has come out to absolve the federation of any blame and revealed that President Buhari is working towards clearing it.

"It's a kind of government responsibility to pay the players, and the [Nigerian] president is very keen on helping to sort it," Pinnick told BBC Sport.

"I was in Abuja and I found out it's only a matter of the modalities delaying paying the allowances and bonuses, any moment from now it will be sorted out."

The football administrator further revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has affected the earnings of the federation.

"With the pandemic and challenges facing oil companies, things have been tough for our sponsors Aiteo, who are responsible for the payment of coaches," Pinnick added.

"But we've moved to pay Alloy [Agu] nine months of his wages from what we have left and coach Gernot too will be sorted. We don't want to owe and that is the mentality in which I came into the NFF.

"There are circumstances beyond our control. It is not a good thing to owe and we don't like the image it creates.

"We are looking at every means not to owe. The toxic atmosphere has really affected our sponsorship drive but we can't give excuses.

"We are working religiously and assiduously to resolve this as soon as possible."

The delayed bonuses and allowances almost caused the Super Eagles to boycott training during the last international break.

The players had planned to boycott training after the first leg of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

However, they decided to shelve the plan after giving up a 4-0 lead to draw the game against Sierra Leone.