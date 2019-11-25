President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick on Saturday, November 23, 2019, met with England born midfielder Ebere Eze to discuss the player’s international future.

Although born in England, Eze is of Nigerian descent and in July 2017 trained with the Super Eagles.

Since then, however, he has played for the England U20 and U21s but yet to make a senior appearance for any side which has left his international future open.

That has left his international allegiance a subject of speculation and Pinnick on Saturday met with him in London to try and get him to play for Nigeria.

According to the NFF, Pinnick was at Craven Cottage to watch Eze in action as Queens Park Rangers were beaten 2-1 away by Fulham.

The next day, the NFF boss hosted the midfielder at his London home to discuss his international future.

“Yesterday Eze also visited President Pinnick in the latter’s London home,” NFF revealed on Twitter.

“During discussions, the player was informed of the President’s desire, which echoes that of many Nigerians to see Ebere Eze switch allegiance and start playing his international football for Nigeria.”

“Talks are ongoing but the player has requested for the chance to continue to focus on his club career which is going well so far and that further progress will be made in due course,” the NFF also added.

The NFF under Pinnick have successfully convinced a number of foreign-born players including Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi among others to switch their allegiances to Nigeria.

There have also been some unsuccessful attempts with Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham being the most popular example.

Amaju Pinnick also met with Tammy Abraham but the Chelsea striker turned down the Super Eagles for England

Pinnick announced that the striker had agreed to switch to Nigeria, a claim the player denied. He has since made his competitive debut for England.