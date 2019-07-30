President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has continued to make a case for Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr as he further accused local coaches of being envious of the Franco-German.

Rohr has always divided opinions as Super Eagles but his critics found their voice again after Nigeria managed to win the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following some less than impressive performances in Egypt.

After the tournament, Pinnick insisted that the Franco-German will remain as the coach and he recently reiterated his decision and further revealed that some Nigerian coaches who are desperate for the Super Eagles job have been leading the call for Rohr’s sack.

“Does it really make sense for the NFF to sack Rohr now?” Pinnick asked while speaking to Guardian Nigeria.

“What are his offenses? Some Nigerian coaches who are so desperate to take over the Super Eagles are those engineering people to mount pressure on the NFF to sack the coach. But we won’t give them that chance. We know them, and what they are capable of offering the nation as coaches.

“Nobody can push us around again on issues concerning appointment of coaches. We gave some of them the chance to prove themselves in the past but failed woefully.”

Pinnick further revealed that Rohr has met all the targets and requirements he has been given by the NFF.

According to the NFF boss, Rohr led the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia which led the renewal of his contract.

The 66-year-old also helped Nigeria to qualify for AFCON 2019 where the Super Eagles finished as they third-best team.

“Rohr still has existing contract with the NFF and we believe in him. We appointed him in 2016 with the mandate to qualify Nigeria to Russia 2018 World Cup, and he did it,” Pinnick also said.

“The Super Eagles finished unbeaten from a tough Group B that had Zambia, Cameroun and Algeria. We later extended his contract to 2020 after he qualified the team for the Nations Cup.

“The fact that the Super Eagles couldn’t win the AFCON title in Egypt is not enough for people to clamour for his sack."

Pinnick also revealed that Rohr is being eyed by a host of country and searching for a new coach is not the agenda of the NFF.

“I want Nigerians to remember where we are coming from. Before Rohr took over, we could not qualify for two editions of the Nations Cup,” Pinnick said.

“He qualified us to Russia 2018 with a game in hand and also booked the ticket to Egypt 2019 with a game in hand. And in Egypt, Rohr qualified us to the round of 16 with a game in hand. So, why should we sack him?,” Pinnick.