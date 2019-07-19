President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick is longer one of the vice presidents at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after his tenure expired on Thursday, July 19.

Pinnick was appointed the first Vice President of CAF in May 2018 following Ghana’s Kwesi Nyantakyi resignation after he was caught on camera collecting a bribe.

The new move is in line with article 22(4) of the CAF Statutes which mandates the CAF Executive Committee on the proposal of the CAF President must select a first, second and third Vice President respectively from among its members every two years when elections are held at the CAF Congress.

At the 41st CAF Executive Congress which held in Cairo on Thursday, July 18, the NFF boss was relieved of his duties as recommended by CAF boss Ahmad Ahmad.

DR Congo's Constant Omari becomes the new 1st Vice-President followed by Morocco's Faouzi Lekjaa while South Africa's Danny Jordaan climbs into the third Vice-President seat.

According to a statement from the NFF, Pinnick's tenure was not proposed by the CAF President because of fundamental differences in focus and direction.

Pinnick will, however, remain a bonafide member of the CAF Executive Committee.

"By now, you must have seen an official statement from the events of today's Caf Congress in Egypt. To reiterate; the term of the 1st, 2nd & 3rd Vice-Presidents of the Confederation of African Football expires after two years, in line with Article 22(4) of the Caf statutes,” Pinnick said on Twitter.

“My renewal was not proposed by the Caf President and I'm in total agreement with that decision as well.

“I accepted the decision of the President as it aligned with my own views, having considered matters surrounding the administration of African Football which has dovetailed into the Nigerian Football space. I'm still a member of the Caf Executive Committee though and I'll continue to work to ensure that football on the continent gets its deserved value.

“It has been an excellent opportunity to serve as the Number Two football administrator on the continent and my commitment to the game is perpetual while my support for my colleagues in the Executive Committee remains steadfast.

“Hearty congratulations to Omari, Lekja and Danny on their new roles as 1st, 2nd & 3rd Vice-Presidents respectively.”

Contrary to his statement on Twitter, it has been reported that Pinnick is not pleased with the development.

According to BBC journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, Pinnick is set to depart to Nigeria from Egypt and won’t be attending the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite being the Chairman of the AFCON committee.