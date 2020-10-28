President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has confirmed that the federation has recently received $1.6m from world football governing body FIFA.

Pinnick in a statement on Twitter sent out his ‘huge appreciation’ to FIFA for the one million dollars it sent to the NFF for COVID-19 palliatives.

“Huge appreciation to football's world governing body, @FIFAcom, for the $1 million (one million dollars) the Federation has received in the frame of COVID-19 palliatives. The money was received by the @thenff and we re-confirmed the purpose from FIFA two days ago,” the NFF boss said.

“As a further break down, the $1 million for palliatives is composed of $500,000 for men's football and $500,000 for the women's game.”

Pinnich went on to reveal that the NFF had earlier received another $600,000 from FIFA for FIFA Forward 2.0 projects in Birnin-Kebbi and Ugborodo.

At $300,000 each, the NFF will build mini-stadia in both centres to be completed by the end of March 2021.

FIFA according to Pinnick has promised to also send an additional $500,000 sometime in January 2021, also as part of COVID-19 palliative efforts.

The NFF boss also confirmed the federation is expecting $300,000 from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in the coming days.

A lot of money has been coming in for the NFF in the frame of COVID-19 palliatives and the federation in August 2020 showed how it has distributed it.