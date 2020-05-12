President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has confirmed that Liverpool player Ovie Ejaria has committed his international future to Nigeria.

According to a recent report, Ejaria who was born to Nigerian parents in London and had played for England at the youth levels has switched his international allegiance to Nigeria.

Pinnick has confirmed the report and revealed that the player’s document has been sent to world football governing body FIFA.

“Yes, he (Ejaria) has agreed to play for Nigeria. His documents have been sent to FIFA since,” the NFF boss told ESPN.

Under Amaju Pinnick, the NFF have gone after Nigerians born abroad to switch their allegiances to Nigeria (Pulse)

Ejaria once he trained with the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria in 2013 but went on to play for England at the U20 and U21 levels.

The 22-year-old who joined Liverpool in 2014 was part of the England team that won the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2017.

The midfielder who now plays on loan at Championship side Reading will join a host of players who were born abroad but later committed to play in Nigeria.

The likes of Alex Iwobi (although born in Nigeria), Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong all played at the youth levels for European countries before they switched allegiance.

Recently, Belgian-born Cyriel Dessers was invited to the Super Eagles of Nigeria after switching his allegiance.

The NFF under Amaju Pinnick have been making efforts to persuade these types of players to switch their allegiances to Nigeria to increase the talent pool for national team managers.

It has, however not been all success stories. Chelsea stars Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori all rejected the appeal to switch their allegiance to Nigeria and have since made their England debuts.