﻿The Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)﻿ have confirmed that the second NFF Awards will take place on Monday, April 1.

The inaugural NFF Awards was held on Monday, February 19 at the Grand Ballroom of the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island in Lagos.

The previous edition was the first award ceremony by the NFF which had in attendance several legends and big names in world football such as FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad.

Other dignitaries at the occasion included Lagos and Delta State governors Akinwunmi Ambode and Ifeanyi Okowa as well as FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura.

The NFF Awards is organised to reward the achievements of Nigerian football teams and players over the course of the year.

Favourite to be nominated is Ahmed Musa who became Nigeria’s top scorer ever at the world cup.

The national teams that did well in 2018 include the Super Eagles who qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and put in a brave performance at the tournament in Russia but did not progress from the group stage.

Also the Super Falcons also qualified for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup by winning the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

While the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles both qualified for their respective age grade AFCON tournaments.

Winners of the last edition are Victor Moses as the Men Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala Women’s Player of the Year.

Rasheedat Ajibade won Women Young Player of the Year, Ikouwem Udoh Men's Young Player of the Year.

Other winners include Ann Chiejine as Women’s Coach of the Year, Kennedy Boboye as Men’s Coach of the Year, while Sikiru Olatubosun won the Goal of the Year Award.