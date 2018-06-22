Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar's tears worry nervous Brazilians

Football Neymar's tears worry nervous Brazilians

Brazilians watched their team's excruciatingly hard-fought win Friday over minnow Costa Rica in a cold sweat but it was Neymar's hot tears that really made the footballing-mad nation sit up.

  • Published:
Brazil's forward Neymar reacts after scoring his goal during Brazil's World Cup match against Costa Rica in Saint Petersburg play

Brazil's forward Neymar reacts after scoring his goal during Brazil's World Cup match against Costa Rica in Saint Petersburg

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazilians watched their team's excruciatingly hard-fought win Friday over minnow Costa Rica in a cold sweat but it was Neymar's hot tears that really made the footballing-mad nation sit up.

"Neymar's crying is the big news," declared the Blog do Menon on the leading UOL Esporte website.

The world's most expensive footballer had just scored the second of Brazil's two extra-time goals, finally subduing Costa Rica's stubborn resistance -- and getting a monkey off the star-studded team's back.

At the final whistle, the striker -- described as a genius by his coach Tite and a petulant brat by his many detractors -- sank to the turf, sobbing. Later, Neymar tweeted that "these were tears of joy, of having overcome."

"It's one of the big images of the World Cup: Neymar, alone, collapsed and in floods of tears," the UOL esporte blog said.

"These were the tears of a football player. The tears of someone who cares."

In this generous interpretation, Neymar's 97th minute goal was the moment when the Paris Saint-Germain scoring machine finally got his groove -- and the much-hyped Brazil team along with him.

But many asked if so much emotion after beating a supposedly far inferior team pointed to crackups to come?

"It's not normal to cry in the second game of a World Cup," Brazil's biggest newspaper, O Globo, headlined the main article on its website after the drama.

While acknowledging that Neymar has had a torrid buildup to the tournament, with surgery for a broken foot bone and a hugely disappointing first game against Switzerland, Globo said the tears were just too much.

"A team needs to demonstrate mental strength, not fragility. Genuine or not, Neymar's crying is worrying," Globo said.

"It was either the symptom of troubling instability or it was a return of Neymar's narcissism that Neymar had managed to control so well for nearly the whole match."

In his post-match tweet, Neymar defended himself, telling critics "not everyone knows what I went through to get here. Talk is cheap, now it's time to act."

"In my life, things have never been easy and won't be now! The dream, no not the dream -- the OBJECTIVE! -- continues."

While Brazilians at live screenings of the game around the country erupted in joy at the win, there was also withering criticism of Neymar for his apparently over-theatrical fall in front of the Costa Rican goal -- leading to a penalty being overturned on VAR analysis.

"His artistic gesture cost Brazil the penalty," Globo TV commentator Galvao Bueno said on air.

At least the under-pressure team can always count on Tite's support.

The famously expressive coach celebrated so vigorously on the touchline after the first goal that he fell and rolled on the grass.

A GIF of the tumble instantly shot around Brazilian social media, with cynics asking if Tite himself hadn't been teaching Neymar how to dive.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Iceland Live Super Eagles win 2-0 in World Cup 2018 gamebullet
2 Super Eagles Ahmed Musa becomes Nigeria's highest goal scorer at World Cupbullet
3 Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles...bullet

Football

Relieved German players celebrate after Toni Kroos's winner against Sweden
Football German crisis averted for now, but World Cup holders have work to do
Spain's Diego Costa (R) celebrates his goal with teammate Isco during their Russia 2018 World Cup Group B match against Iran, in Kazan, on June 20
Football Isco urges Spain to stay true to selves in Morocco decider
Toni Kroos celebrates after scoring Germany's late winner against Sweden in Sochi
Football Germany rescue World Cup hopes with dramatic Kroos winner
Xherdan Shaqiri was born in Kosovo but moved to Switzerland as a child
Football FIFA investigates Swiss players' pro-Kosovo World Cup celebrations