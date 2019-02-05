Injured Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr celebrated his 27th birthday in style with several of his club teammates in attendance.

Neymar turned 27 on Tuesday, February 5 is currently injured and is expected to miss the all-important Champions League round of 16 clash against Premier League giants Manchester United.

The Brazil international gathered his family and friends and teammates to mark his anniversary despite his injury he was all smiles to all guests present at the celebration at the Pavillon Gabriel around the Champs-Elysees while on crutches.

Some of the superstars present at Neymar’s birthday celebration were Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Buffon, Thiago Silva, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, and Brazilian teammate Dani Alves.

Others are DJ Bob Sinclair, Brazilian singer Wesley Safadao, Gabriel Medina, Angel Di Maria, and wife Jorgelina Cardoso.

Neymar’s birthday was 'red night' theme and the players came out in their best red outfits for the occasion.

On his birthday wish, Neymar stated that he would like a new metatarsal as a gift.

He said, "What I wanted the most as a birthday present today is a new metatarsal so I could be on the field fighting and doing what I love the most, which is playing soccer," he said in a speech to the guests attending his party.

"It's been very hard to be on crutches all this time. Every athlete knows how hard that is. They [his team-mates] are giving me all the strength possible to help me return as soon as possible."

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first defeat of the season against Olympique Lyonnais and captain Thiago Silva stated that the defeat was as a result of their performance stating that they are ready for the clash against Manchester United

He said, “We did not play really well, I'm not worried.

“To beat them we will have to be at 110 percent. Solskjaer possibly walked away from here happy because we did not play really well.

”It's going to be a great clash against Manchester.”

Neymar shares the same birthday with Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and also superstars Carlos Tevez, Gheorghe Hagi.