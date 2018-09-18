Neymar vs Salah head-to-head ahead of PSG vs Liverpool clash

news

The Uefa Champions League is back and you can expect some tough and exciting clashes on your screens this Tuesday and Wednesday.

There are a lot of games to look forward to, but certainly the game between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain is the big fish among the lot.

Both teams have made flawless starts to the season and look like they will be able to maintain that momentum as the campaign progresses.

Group C has been touted by many as the group of death, considering the fact that Liverpool and PSG are joined by Napoli and Red Star Belgrade.

But as the former prepare to lock horns on Tuesday at Anfield, they eye of the world will definitely sway onto two of their star players.

READ ALSO: Petr Čech turns linesman in league match

Who am I talking about? It’s Neymar and Mohamed Salah.

Both players played huge roles for their respective clubs last season, but were unfortunate to endure tough times at the World Cup in Russia.

However, they have already started this season well, and will have no excuse than to come to the party when Liverpool and PSG face off.

Last season, Salah scored over 40 goals in all competition – a whopping 32 of those coming in the Premier League.

The Egyptian subsequently won the Premier League golden boot, as well as the PFA and FWA Player of the Year awards.

Neymar, on the other hand, scored over 20 but his season was cut short by an injury that saw him ruled out for over three months.

However, the Brazilian’s impact was so visible that he still emerged the best player in the French Ligue 1.

READ ALSO: Lack of English players in Champions League hurts national team, study shows

This season, Neymar already has four goals and an assist, whiles Salah boasts two goals and a further two assists.

It is clear that both players have a big role to play if their respective clubs are to emerge victorious on Tuesday.