Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar showed no signs of injury at the famous Bahian Carnival held in Brazil.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined for the reigning French Ligue 1 champions due to an injury to his metatarsal bone.

However, Neymar seems to be progressing in his recovery as he was spotted with Rafaela Porto a former Voice Brazil contestant at the carnival.﻿

The Brazil captain recently split with former partner Bruna Marquezine after several years of dating.

However, it seems the two superstars stars parted ways on mutual terms as Marquezine and Neymar were both at the carnival.

Neymar who is undergoing rehabilitation had close friends at the carnival such as surfer Gabriel Medina but the spotlight was between him and Rafaela.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Rafaela attended Neymar’s lavish birthday party held in February.

They both seemed attached at the carnival despite the presence Marquezine at the event.

The Brazilian superstar continues to be sidelined from action but was wearing black cap and a white vest top, which had a message 'Viva O Inexplicavel'.

He was in a joyous mood with the thousands of people present at the occasion and was not bothered by the injury as he moved freely.

Neymar is expected to return in the coming weeks and should be ready for the quarter-finals of the Champions League if they can eliminate Ole Gunnar Solkjaers Manchester United after a first leg victory in England.