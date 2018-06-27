Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar scores! And sister dislocates shoulder

Football Neymar scores! And sister dislocates shoulder

When Neymar finally scored against Costa Rica, Brazil cheered, the superstar striker cried, and his sister... dislocated her shoulder.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Neymar, shown during a training exercise in Russia, scored against Costa Rica but has been heavily criticized by fans in Brazil for his World Cup performance so far play

Neymar, shown during a training exercise in Russia, scored against Costa Rica but has been heavily criticized by fans in Brazil for his World Cup performance so far

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When Neymar finally scored against Costa Rica, Brazil cheered, the superstar striker cried, and his sister... dislocated her shoulder.

Brazil's SporTV reported Wednesday that Rafaella Santos was so excited at her brother's last-gasp goal in the tricky win against minnows Costa Rica on Friday that she collided with a friend and injured her arm.

She later posted a picture of herself on social media showing her left arm in a sling.

The goal made it 2-0 for Brazil just before the final whistle, at which Neymar, the world's most expensive player, collapsed onto his knees and sobbed. He has been heavily criticized by fans in Brazil for his performance so far at the championship in Russia.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker is under heavy pressure to deliver against Serbia on Wednesday. He is playing after a lengthy layoff due to surgery on a broken foot bone.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Argentina Live Updates Super Eagles clash with Messi’s La...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs Argentina Preview Resurgent Super Eagles looking to pile...bullet

Football

Super Eagles
Nigeria 1 Vs 2 Argentina 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles defeat in World Cup 2018 game
Jose Pekerman and star Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez are not ready to go home yet
Football Pekerman 'optimistic' as Colombia seek 'decisive' Senegal win
Sweden's Minister for Social Affairs Annika Strandhall wore a football jersey with Jimmy Durmaz's number
Football Swedish minister wears Durmaz's jersey after online racial abuse
Diego Maradona became increasingly agitated during Argentina's 2-1 win over Nigeria that saved their World Cup
Football Maradona drama is a problem for Argentina and Messi