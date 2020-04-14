Brazil football star Neymar has given his approval to his mother’s relationship with a 22-year-old boy which has raised some eyebrows.

Neymar’s mum Nadine Goncalves, 52, has gone public with her relationship with the 22-year-old model Tiago Ramos which has grabbed headlines and conversations.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is however okay with it and gave his approval in the comment section of an Instagram post of his mum and her lover.

“Be happy mom. Love you,” Neymar wrote.

Goncalves was married to Neymar's father, and agent, Wagner Ribeiro for 25 years before they split in 2016.

It is now known when Neymar’s mum started dating Ramos but the model attended the footballer’s birthday party in February.

Tiago who is six years younger than Neymar is also a big fan of the Brazil superstar and sent him a message of his desire to meet him in 2017.

“Neymar you are fantastic, I don't know how to explain the emotion of being a fan of a guy like you,” the model wrote.

“I see you playing and I'm very motivated, one day I hope to read this message with you, be your brother and play together.

“I know that one day I will meet you because I am a dreamy boy where I do not give up on my goals!

“Stay with God, very successful and happy.”

Neymar’s parents have two children, the footballer and his sister Rafaella Santos.