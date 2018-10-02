Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar, PSG still not at 100%, says coach Tuchel

Football Neymar, PSG still not at 100%, says coach Tuchel

Brazilian star Neymar and his coach Thomas Tuchel fully agreed Tuesday that no-one at Paris Saint-Germain was "yet at 100%."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Neymar said on Tuesday that last season's injury made him 'very sad' and elimination in the World Cup was a 'great frustration' play

Neymar said on Tuesday that last season's injury made him 'very sad' and elimination in the World Cup was a 'great frustration'

(AFP)

Brazilian star Neymar and his coach Thomas Tuchel fully agreed Tuesday that no-one at Paris Saint-Germain was "yet at 100%."

Neymar "is perhaps not at 100%, but he's close," Tuchel said at a press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League home game against Red Star Belgrade.

"I'm not at 100% of my fitness, no one is at 100%, it's the start of the season and we haven't played many matches," said Neymar.

"World football reaches its peak around February and March, with the biggest matches.

"I'm working, every match, every day, on improving both physically and technically," Neymar added.

Asked about the injury in March which ended his PSG season and compounded his build-up to the World Cup in Russia, Neymar said it had made him "very sad."

Brazil's elimination from the quarter-finals of the competition was also a source of "great frustration".

But he added: "My injury, the World Cup, they are in the past."

After losing their opening group game to Liverpool, PSG need a victory against Red Star if they are to salvage their group campaign.

Tuchel said Tuesday his public statements after the loss at Anfield were not the same as his "unofficial" reaction.

"You can well imagine that the official reaction should not be the unofficial reaction," he said.

"It was a very tough defeat for us, we did not play to our best. Certain criticism had to be made in the dressing room.

"It was only the first match in the group, so you cannot exaggerate the criticism, we had to keep calm," said the German.

"I am very happy with their reaction, we have to continue tomorrow."

'Training with a smile'

Thomas Tuchel said that after the loss to Liverpool 'It was necessary to make criticism in the dressing room.' play

Thomas Tuchel said that after the loss to Liverpool 'It was necessary to make criticism in the dressing room.'

(AFP)

After saying that Neymar was not quite 100%, Tuchel said: "For me, it's normal because he was injured for a long time and it was a very difficult and complicated World Cup for him."

"He did not have a normal pre-season and everyone is watching him to see if he is in top form or if he makes mistakes, it's difficult for him.

"He's a player who needs to be in a good state of mind, training with a smile.

"Honestly, I am very happy with 'Ney', he will reach top form, 100%, and that is very necessary," the coach said.

"Now he is very confident, involved in the club and in the project here and we are very satisfied."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Yulia Ushakova Spartak Moscow post 'naked' picture of footballer to...bullet
2 Petrolex Kanu Cup Wenger returns as Premier League masters beat...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Police investigates rape accusation against...bullet

Football

The Old Firm derby will be now be broadcast by beIN in 26 countries
Football Scottish football signs 26-country TV deal with beIN
France's World Cup winning captain Hugo Lloris is fit to return to the Tottenham line-up for the first time since the end of August
Football Lloris only bright spot on Pochettino's horizon
Workers set up a billboard bearing the picture of veteran Cameroonian striker Samuel Eto'o ahead of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards
Football CAF chief makes surprise visit to Cameroon
Amaju Pinnick
Amaju Pinnick FIFA welcome NFF President back to football world after elections
X
Advertisement