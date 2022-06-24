The Brazilian superstar had signed a new deal in May last year, but now PSG chiefs are reportedly unsure that they want to keep the 30-year-old attacking superstar beyond the summer due to a certain clause in his current contract.
PSG to pay Neymar over N80 billion if he stays beyond 2022
According to reports, The Brazilian superstar looks set for a bumper fresh contract if the Parisians fail to sell him on before July 1
Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently claimed that the French champions would be moving away from big-money signings, and instead focus the club's new project around their young French superstar Kylian Mbappe.
Al-Khelaifi's recent comments also seem to have left Neymar's future in doubt, with the 30-year-old and his representatives reportedly disappointed with his unwillingness to confirm his side's No10.
Neymar is under contract until 2026, and reports have indicated that a clause in his current deal will trigger an extra year on July 1.
Neymar's PSG contract 'clause'
The clause indicates that PSG are committed to paying him another year of his 16 billion naira (£31.2m) yearly, until he clocks 35, which could total up to over N80 billion (£156m) by 2027.
PSG are reportedly looking for a buyer to take Neymar off their hand- that's .according to Sky Sports.
His N308 million(£600k)-a-week wages however, are seemingly putting off potential suitors.
But there are still clubs capable of making a swoop for the 30-year-old regardless.
A previous report by L'Equipe claimed also claimed that Premier League side Newcastle are also interested in making an ambitious move for the Brazilian superstar.
Although they admit that the idea of Neymar making a 'shock switch' is dead on arrival.
