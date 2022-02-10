Neymar back in training but unfit to face Rennes

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Reunited: Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in training ahead of the Rennes game

Reunited: Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in training ahead of the Rennes game Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Reunited: Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in training ahead of the Rennes game Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Neymar will not be fit for Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 match on Friday against Rennes, four days before a  Champions League last-16 first leg clash with Real Madrid, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Thursday. 

Recommended articles

"He will not be in the squad for Rennes." said Pochettino adding the player was back training with the first team squad.

The Brazilian sprained his left ankle in late November.

The club said in a statement Neymar took part in a 15-minute session at training Thursday morning. 

"His progress is very good," said Pochettino  

Since his arrival in 2017, Neymar has missed five of his team's eight Champions League last 16 appearances due to various injuries, including the double-header against Barcelona last season.

"All the great players want to play the big games. He has the experience and maturity to manage himself, and channel his energy, to arrive in the best conditions when he can play," said Pochettino.

Pochettino said that recovery from injury was not a "mathematical formula".

PSG will also be without former Real Madrid defensive great but increasingly injury-prone Sergio Ramos for Friday's match. 

Pochettino said Georginio Wijnaldum, Angel Di Maria and  Leandro Paredes, who have all been struggling with injuries, were available to faces Rennes.

Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gana Gueye, who helped guide Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations title will not be available. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Gabaski had a better tournament than Edouard Mendy

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Abdou Diallo (IMAGO/Sebastian Frej)

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

'Just like Messi' - Barcelona fans fall in love with Adama Traore after performance against Atletico Madrid

Adama Traore was impressive in his debut for Barcelona