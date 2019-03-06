Brazil are set to bring back the retro white away strip when they host the 2019 Copa America this summer.

The white kits were first worn by Brazil in 1919 which was their first triumph at the competition.

Brazil are set to bring back the white kits in which they won they first Copa America trophy over 100 years ago.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Brazil will bring back the white kit for a 100 year anniversary of their first trophy.

Brazil last won the trophy in 2007 and after disappointing outings in 2011 and 2015 they want to retain the trophy when they host in front of their home supporters.

The traditional blue away shirt has been ditched for the white strip which has a touch of blue in the collar area.

In 1919 when Brazil won the tournament, the white kit was worn by star players such as strikers Arthur Friedenreich and Arnaldo.

Now in 2019, Paris Saint-Germian forward Neymar will be expected to lead the Brazil national team at home.

When Brazil won their first Copa America, the players chose to wear a white jersey in a time of divisiveness in the country.

The players were labelled unpatriotic as of that time for their choice of white which is not among the colours on the national flag but after their triumph adopted the Yellow for their strips.

Following a disappointing quarterfinal exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Brazil will be expected to bring joy to the football passionate country while playing at home.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Everton’s Richarlison are set to be the strikers tasked with providing goals in the competition.

International sports wear giants Nike are yet to confirm the new kit as they previously released a classic 1950’s gold edition for the tournament in Russia.