Newly invited Super Eagles stars perform hilarious initiations

Samuel Kalu ‘I’m going to sing 2face by African Queen’ newly called up Super Eagles player says during hilarious initiation

The newly called up players had their initiation ceremony during dinner in camp ahead of their game against Seychelles.

  • Published:
Super Eagles play Newly invited Super Eagles stars perform hilarious initiations (Twitter/Super Eagles )

Super Eagles players went into a fit of laughter during the initiation ceremony of new players as Samuel Kalu, Kelechi Nwakali, Jamilu Collins and Semi Ajayi performed the usual rite in front of their new teammates.

Super Eagles of Nigeria

It is very popular in football for new players in a team to stand in front of their new teammates and perform as their initiation.

Henry Onyekuru, John Ogu, Kelechi Nwakali, Ikechukwu Ezenwa play The Super Eagels are camped in Seychelles ahead of the game against the Southern African team (Instagram/Kelechi Nwakali)

 

At the Super Eagles camp in Seychelles ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Southern African countries, the newly called up players had their initiation ceremony during dinner on Wednesday, September 5.

Initiation performances

Rotherham United defender Ajayi was the first one on the stage and he performed a version of Davido’s hit song ‘if’.

 

Next was Porto B midfielder Nwakali who performed a popular Igbo gospel song but the comic moment in his performance was during his introduction when he introduced himself as an ‘Arsenal player on loan to Porto’ But midfielder John Ogu was quick to cheekily tell him that he shouldn’t have mentioned Arsenal.

 

It was Kalu’s performance that brought the most hilarious part of the initiation as he started off by saying; “I’m going to sing 2face by African Queen,” when 2face was actually the name of the artiste while ‘African Queen’ was the title of the song.

 

The players laughed uncontrollably at the winger’s gaffe before he went on to perform his own initiation.

 

Left-back Collins who plays for German third division side SC Paderborn O7 came on afterwards to perform another gospel.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

