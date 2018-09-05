news

Super Eagles players went into a fit of laughter during the initiation ceremony of new players as Samuel Kalu, Kelechi Nwakali, Jamilu Collins and Semi Ajayi performed the usual rite in front of their new teammates.

It is very popular in football for new players in a team to stand in front of their new teammates and perform as their initiation.

At the Super Eagles camp in Seychelles ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Southern African countries, the newly called up players had their initiation ceremony during dinner on Wednesday, September 5.

Initiation performances

Rotherham United defender Ajayi was the first one on the stage and he performed a version of Davido’s hit song ‘if’.

Next was Porto B midfielder Nwakali who performed a popular Igbo gospel song but the comic moment in his performance was during his introduction when he introduced himself as an ‘Arsenal player on loan to Porto’ But midfielder John Ogu was quick to cheekily tell him that he shouldn’t have mentioned Arsenal.

It was Kalu’s performance that brought the most hilarious part of the initiation as he started off by saying; “I’m going to sing 2face by African Queen,” when 2face was actually the name of the artiste while ‘African Queen’ was the title of the song.

The players laughed uncontrollably at the winger’s gaffe before he went on to perform his own initiation.